The Lakeview Warriors stayed undefeated in NGAC play on Monday night, but needed overtime to do it as they staved off a valiant effort by visiting Rossville, 43-37.

Caleb Underwood scored 20 points for the Warriors (13-3 overall). Eight of those came in the fourth quarter and four more came in overtime where Lakeview outscored the Bulldogs, 7-1.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

