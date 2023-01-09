The Lakeview Warriors stayed undefeated in NGAC play on Monday night, but needed overtime to do it as they staved off a valiant effort by visiting Rossville, 43-37.
Caleb Underwood scored 20 points for the Warriors (13-3 overall). Eight of those came in the fourth quarter and four more came in overtime where Lakeview outscored the Bulldogs, 7-1.
Kobe Chatman scored 10 points. Chandler Harris had seven, followed by Marcus Turner with four and Caleb Ownby with two.
Rossville (5-5) got 11 points from Jayden Lambert and eight from Brandon Newport. Kiyon Williams scored seven and Kaiden Williams had six with J.D. Hinton adding five to cap the scoring.
LAKEVIEW GIRLS 41, ROSSVILLE 12
In the night's opener, the Lady Warriors (7-4) got seven points each from Kaylee Moore and Ainsley Rolen in the victory. Maya Satterfield and Ayvah Langston each scored six with Bryleigh Gray adding five.
The rest of Lakeview's points included three by Jorja Fox, two apiece from Mallory Spatafore, Madelyn Samples and Marlee Johnson, along with one by Abigail Rifenberick.
The Lady Bulldogs (0-10) got five points from Ember Ivester, four from Taylin Parkman, two by Naomi Dawson and one from Parker Williams.
Lakeview will travel to Ringgold on Thursday, while Rossville will play at Chattanooga Valley.
GORDON LEE GIRLS 66, RINGGOLD 32
Camdyn Carter erupted for a career-high 37 points and the Lady Trojans moved to 13-0 overall with a win at Ringgold.
Laney Wilson had seven points. Kyleigh Custer, Molly Corvin, Kynleigh Custer and Whitney Blaylock scored four points each, while Riley Mull, Marley Stone and Hynleigh Harding had two each.
The Lady Tigers (8-3) got nine points from Albany Harris and five apiece from Jersey Rae Loy and Mya Tate. Jillian Eaker scored four and Keeley Mountjoy added three.
Gracelee Thorton, Grace Evans and Katy Haddock rounded things out with two points each.
RINGGOLD BOYS 47, GORDON LEE 23
The Tigers put three players in double figures in the nightcap. Hunter Epps scored 11 points, while Blake Williams and Brody Raby scored 10 apiece.
The rest of the scoring for Ringgold (9-1) included six from Landon Sisk, five by Eldrich Trazo, three from Will Burgess and two by Zach Grower.
The Trojans (1-10) got six points each from Braxton Daniel and Gage Helton. Colt Wood had five points, followed by Jack Purcell with four and Will Chambers with two.
Ringgold will host Catoosa County rival Lakeview on Thursday, while Gordon Lee will return home to take on LaFayette.
HERITAGE GIRLS 45, SADDLE RIDGE 33
The homestanding Lady Mustangs tried to rally in the fourth quarter, but the deficit proved to be too much as the Lady Generals drove home with the victory.
Heritage (8-5) got 19 points from Georgia Gracy, eight by Paisley Collins, seven from Brylee Pritchett, six by Bailey Walling and five from Addyson Morrison.
Elliot Rogers had 15 points and Erin Grant had 12 for Saddle Ridge (10-7). Three points from Brilee Wilson, two by Kayona Pierce and one from Kristine Ellis filled out the score sheet for the home team.
HERITAGE BOYS 54, SADDLE RIDGE 37
The Generals improved to 9-7 overall behind 19 points from Eli Thacker and 16 from Cohen Fletcher.
Caden Hight scored six points and Landon Summers had five, while four from Carson Rich and two apiece by Sam Coleman and Jacob Carter rounded out the night.
Z Harris and Bryson Penson had 11 points each for the Mustangs (4-8). Landon Kirby scored six and Jacob Hayes had five, while Harrison Gilstrap finished with four.
Heritage will host Dade on Thursday, while Saddle Ridge will load up the buses for games at Trion.
Chattanooga Valley and LaFayette moved their scheduled games to Tuesday in Flintstone, while scores from Oakwood Christian's home games against Tennessee Christian Prep School had not been reported as of press time.