MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lakeview boys cruise past Trion By Scott Herpst Dec 15, 2021 The Lakeview Warriors improved to 6-2 on the season with a 58-12 victory over Trion on Tuesday.The Warriors got balanced scoring, led by 11 points from Champion Bowman and 10 apiece from Darian Keefe and Zyan Eastman.A.J. Hendrix finished with seven points. Parker Piatt, Jared Mitchell and Kyler Crawford each scored six, with Christian Gass adding two.Results of the girls' game had not been reported as of press time.