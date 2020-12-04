The LaFayette Ramblers and Lady Ramblers traveled a few miles south to Trion on Thursday and both left town with three-point victories over the Bulldogs.
LaFayette girls 30, Trion 27
Ella Webb scored 13 points to help break at 13-13 deadlock at intermission and take the win. Emma House had six points for the Lady Ramblers and Mya Woodard added four. Gracie Headrick scored three on a long-range shot, while Kylia Van Pelt and Emma Parker chipped in with two points apiece.
LaFayette boys 39, Trion 36
The Ramblers got 12 points from Isaiah McKenzie and picked up the win in the nightcap. Asaiah Morton and Khalas Finley each added eight and Julian Lees dropped in seven. Four points from Kole Worley rounded out the scoring.