The LaFayette Ramblers and Lady Ramblers scored home victories over rival Saddle Ridge on Wednesday as the North Georgia Athletic Conference regular season starts to wind down to a close.
LAFAYETTE GIRLS 23, SADDLE RIDGE 19
The Lady Ramblers held a slim 9-8 lead at halftime, only to see the Lady Mustangs rally to tie things up at 18 apiece going into the final quarter.
LaFayette scored just five points in the fourth quarter, but limited Saddle Ridge to just one point to pull out the victory.
Olivia Durham had a big day for the Lady Ramblers (5-8) with a dozen points. Hannah Phillips scored six points on a pair of 3-pointers. Harley Perkins had one three-pointer and Emma Parker added two points.
Lexi Underwood paced Saddle Ridge (4-7) with seven points. Macee Casteel added six points, while Tamra Yancy and Jacey Wiggins each scored three.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 68, SADDLE RIDGE 24
Shi'Ray Walker scored 25 points to lead three Ramblers in double figures as they rolled to 12-2 on the season. Jayven Williams had 16 points and Cannon Cordle finished with 11 as LaFayette won its sixth consecutive game.
The rest of the scoring included seven points from Porter Sentell, six by Brennan Ballard, two from Josh Nasworthy and one from Braxton Kilgo.
The Mustangs (1-10) saw Dax Edwards and Bryson Penson each score six points. Trenton Kennerly added five. Kort Brown and Elijah Decker each had two, while Marcell Nicholas scored one.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.