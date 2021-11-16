The LaFayette varsity Ramblers jumped out to a big lead after the first quarter and pulled away even more in the second on their way to a 49-15 victory at Saddle Ridge on Monday night.
Shi'Ray Walker led LaFayette (3-0) with 11 points. Brennan Ballard and Jayven Williams scored eight points apiece with Porter Sentell and Cannon Cordle each dropping in seven. LaTell Gholar scored six points and Bryson Cleghorn rounded out the scoring with two.
Hayden Bowman knocked down two 3-pointers and finished with eight points for the Mustangs (1-2). Kort Brown scored three and Elijah Decker added two. Marcell Nicholas and Dax Edwards completed the scoring with one point apiece.
Saddle Ridge girls 22, LaFayette 21
In LaFayette, the Lady Mustangs won their second straight nail-biter to move to 3-0 on the season.
Macee Casteel scored 11 points and had three rebounds for Saddle Ridge. Lanie Hamilton put up a stat line of seven points, four steals and two rebounds. Tamra Yancy added two points, four boards and a steal. Jacey Wiggins had two points and one rebound, while Lexi Underwood chipped in with a rebound and a steal.
Individual scoring for LaFayette (1-2) was not available as of press time.
Saddle Ridge girls 21, LaFayette 19 (JV)
The other game in LaFayette saw the visitors rally in the second half after trailing for most of the game.
Erin Grant paced the Navy-and-Red with eight points. Kayona Pierce added six and Kristine Ellis had three points. Elliott Rogers rounded out the scoring with two, while Caylie Harrell was named a defensive standout.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.