Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Middle School boys' basketball team saw their conference tournament run come to an end on Tuesday with a 38-12 loss at OLPH.

Head coach Wayne McDonough said his team had a solid game defensively and praised Braven Linebarger for his rebounding. Linebarger also led the Eagles with five points.

The rest of the scoring included three points from Luke Heptinstall and two each by Gavin Dempsey and Trey Tindell.

The Lady Eagles will make their ISC tournament debut Thursday at St. Jude at 6 p.m., while the OCA Elementary School boys will play at home in their tournament at 4:30 on Thursday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

