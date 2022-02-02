MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: ISC tournaments begin for Oakwood Christian By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Feb 2, 2022 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oakwood Christian Middle School boys' basketball team saw their conference tournament run come to an end on Tuesday with a 38-12 loss at OLPH.Head coach Wayne McDonough said his team had a solid game defensively and praised Braven Linebarger for his rebounding. Linebarger also led the Eagles with five points.The rest of the scoring included three points from Luke Heptinstall and two each by Gavin Dempsey and Trey Tindell.The Lady Eagles will make their ISC tournament debut Thursday at St. Jude at 6 p.m., while the OCA Elementary School boys will play at home in their tournament at 4:30 on Thursday. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Jan. 17-23, 2022 Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton offering CNA training Libertarian Party candidates launch signature drives Lynn Long, former Catoosa commissioner and Fort Oglethorpe mayor, dies WRESTLING: Heritage earns first traditional region title Local Events Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Longtime Columbia garden center expands to new part of the city 54 min ago More shaking in Columbia area after SC's 12th earthquake of the new year 54 min ago 'It's going to take us to save us.' SC Black grassroots groups work to combat gun violence 54 min ago Rod Watson: Create all the bike paths you want -- just not at the expense of drivers 54 min ago Teen gardening internships available 54 min ago