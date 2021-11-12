The Heritage Middle School basketball teams traveled to the other end of Catoosa County on Thursday and picked up a road sweep against rival Lakeview.
Heritage girls 46, Lakeview 9
Kellie Boehm drained four 3-pointers and had a game-high 18 points for the Lady Generals (2-0). Addi Dills finished with nine points and Bailey Hollis dropped in eight.
The rest of the scoring included four points from Georgia Gracy and two each by Ema Tanner, Addyson Morrison, Chloe Fowler and Bailey Walling.
Hope Alexander had seven points for the Lady Warriors (0-2) and Bryleigh Gray added two.
Heritage boys 54, Lakeview 27
In the nightcap, the Generals moved to 2-0 by doubling up the Warriors. Cooper Bell and Cayden Lowrey both scored in double figures for Heritage with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Henry Allen had nine points in the win. Cody Bryan dropped in eight and Blake Debity added six. Four points from Cohen Fletcher, two from Jake Johnson and one from Quay Skillern rounded out the scoring.
Darian Keefe had a team-high 11 points for the Warriors (1-1), while Jared Mitchell picked up nine. A.J. Hendrix ended his night with four points and Chandler Harris filled out the scoring column with three.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.