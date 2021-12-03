Heritage's hoopsters each came up with victories over Saddle Ridge in NGAC play on Thursday.
Heritage girls 44, Saddle Ridge 14
Addi Dills had a big night for the homestanding Lady Generals (5-0) with 19 points and a half-dozen steals. Bailee Hollis dropped in 10 points and collected five steals. Kellie Boehm just missed a double-double with nine points and 11 boards. Chloe Fowler had six points to cap the scoring, while she and Ema Tanner each pulled down four boards.
Macee Casteel had six points and eight rebounds for the Lady Mustangs (3-2), who trailed by just four points at halftime, 12-8. Jacey Wiggins scored six points and recorded three steals, while Tamra Yancy added two points and two boards.
Heritage boys 57, Saddle Ridge 17
Cooper Bell had 16 points and Cody Bryan had 15 points as the Generals opened up a big halftime lead on their way to a road win over the Mustangs.
Heritage (5-0) also got eight points from Jake Johnson and five apiece from Henry Allen and Blake Debity. Cayden Lowrey scored three points. Jayden Gallman and Noah Awotula each had two, while Quay Skillern scored one.
Cell Nicholas had a game-high seven points for the Mustangs (1-4). Kort Brown finished with six and Trenton Kennerly added two. The scoring was rounded out with a point apiece from Harrison Gilstrap and Trent Waters.
Heritage girls 36, Saddle Ridge 5 (JV)
Erin Grant and Kayona Pierce each had two points for the JV Lady Mustangs in a game played in Rock Spring on Thursday, while Ella Eppley added one.
Individual scoring for the JV Lady Generals had not been reported as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.