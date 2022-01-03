The Heritage Generals trailed by just two points at the end of the first quarter, but fell behind 40-27 at halftime and never recovered in a 66-43 loss to the Ocoee Colts of Bradley County, Tenn. in a non-league game Monday in Ringgold.
The visiting Colts outscored the Generals 16-7 in the third quarter to help put the game away.
Cayden Lowrey had 19 points to pace the Generals. Cody Bryan and Cooper Bell each scored five points with Owen Carstens and Henry Allen both dropping in four. Cohen Fletcher and Blake Debity added two points apiece, while one point each from Jayden Gallman and Caden Strickland rounded out the scoring.
Heritage (11-2) will return to the court on Tuesday to take on another Bradley County squad in Lake Forest.
Ocoee girls 39, Heritage 31
The Lady Generals took a 23-16 lead at halftime and held a 29-25 advantage after three quarters, but could not hang on to the lead as the Lady Colts stormed back to pick up the road victory.
Paisley Collins and Ema Tanner led the Lady Generals with nine and eight points, respectively. Bailee Hollis and Addi Dills each scored six points with Kellie Boehm dropping in two.
Heritage (7-3) will square off with Lake Forest in a game on Tuesday. Lake Forest is the primary feeder school for Tennessee girls' Class AAA state power Bradley Central.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.