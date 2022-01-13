The Heritage Lady Generals jumped out to a 15-2 lead after the first quarter on Wednesday before going on to a 55-13 victory at Rossville.
It was a balanced scoring night for the Navy-and-Red. Ema Tanner set the pace with 10 points. Bailee Hollis had nine points, while Paisley Collins and Kellie Boehm each finished with eight.
Six points each from Georgia Gracy and Bailey Walling, along with four apiece by Addi Dills and Chloe Fowler, completed the night for Heritage (8-4).
Adasia Binford had six points to lead the way for Rossville (1-9).
HERITAGE BOYS 47, ROSSVILLE 29
In the nightcap, the Generals forged a 24-11 lead at intermission and went on to run their record to 14-2 behind 13 points from Cooper Bell and 10 from Owen Carstens.
Quay Skillern had six points for the Generals. Cayden Lowrey and Jake Johnson each scored four, while two each from Henry Allen, Cohen Fletcher, Jayden Gallman, Caden Strickland and Blake Debity rounded out the scoring column.
Rossville (3-7) got nine points from Bryson Donald and five apiece from Cody Davenport and Jayden Lambert. Cameron Ford finished with four points, while Curestin Hinton, JoeRod Daniel and Elijah Waters all scored two.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.