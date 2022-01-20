The Heritage Generals and the Lady Generals made the drive from Boynton to Rock Spring on Thursday night and returned home with a sweep of Saddle Ridge in the penultimate games of the regular season for both schools.
HERITAGE GIRLS 52, SADDLE RIDGE 39
The Lady Generals got a battle from the Lady Mustangs, but used four 3-pointers and 19 total points from Kelly Boehm to move to 10-6 on the season.
Bailee Hollis scored nine points for Heritage. Addi Dills finished with eight points, followed by Georgia Gracy with seven, Ema Tanner with five and Chloe Fowler with two.
Macee Casteel had a season-high 24 points for Saddle Ridge (4-8) and added six boards. Lexi Underwood scored nine points, while four from Tamra Yancy and two by Jacey Wiggins rounded out the scoring. Wiggins also dished out eight assists, while other standouts included Lanie Hamilton (three steals) and Caylie Harrell (one rebound).
HERITAGE BOYS 55, SADDLE RIDGE 12
In the nightcap, Cayden Lowrey scored 15 points for Heritage (18-2). Cohen Fletcher stayed hot with 12 points, a total matched by Cooper Bell.
Jayden Gallman scored six points for the Generals, followed by four from Henry Allen and two apiece by T.J. Hunt, Blake Debity and Owen Carstens.
The Mustangs fell to 1-11 with the loss. Kort Brown scored six points, Hayden Bowman finished with four and Bryson Penson added two.
Heritage will close out the regular season on Tuesday with a pair of games at LaFayette, while Saddle Ridge will travel to Chattanooga Valley for their final two games on Tuesday.
The NGAC tournaments will begin on Thursday, Jan. 27. Ringgold is the host school for both events.
