The Heritage Middle School Generals and Lady Generals opened the 2020 basketball season in Dalton on Thursday and returned home with a sweep of Christian Heritage.
In the girls' game, the Lady Generals led 12-1 after the opening quarter and went on to a 31-18 victory.
Bree Wilson and Natalie Vaughn each had nine points for Heritage (1-0). Macie Collins added seven points, followed by Ema Tanner with four and Reese Abercrombie with two.
In the nightcap, the Heritage boys got 12 points from Kaleb Gallman in a 36-25 victory. Gallman opened up the game with back-to-back 3-pointers.
Caiden Bauldwin added eight for Generals (1-0), including six points off steals in the final period. Cooper Bell finished with seven points, followed by Cayden Lowrey with four, Talon Pickett with three and Will Riddell with two.
Gordon Lee boys 50, Lakeview 32
Parker Scott had 16 points, three steals and two boards for the Trojans, who broke open the game in the third quarter to move to 1-0 on the year. Gordon Lee led 19-15 at the break, but outscored the Warriors 18-7 in the third period.
Aiden Goodwin added 11 points, two steals and two assists, while Sam Sartin scored eight points, grabbed 11 boards and dished out three assists.
Layne Parrish added five points for the Trojans, while four each from Troy Phillips and Sam Phillips and two from Jackson Scali rounded out the scoring.
Carson Goff paced Lakeview (0-1) with eight points. Darian Keefe picked up seven points and A.J. Stout had six.
Results of the girls' game had not been reported as of press time.