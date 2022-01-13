The Ringgold Lady Tigers improved to 12-1 on the season with a victory at Catoosa County rival Heritage on Thursday. However, the Blue-and-White were not able to come up with a sweep as the Generals won a thriller in the nightcap.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 42, HERITAGE 35
Mattox Hollingsworth had 10 points for the Lady Tigers and Keelie Mountjoy finished with nine, as did Eryn Epps. Alayna Yarger dropped in seven. Albany Jett scored four and Jersey Rae Loy rounded out the scoring with three.
Heritage (8-5) got 11 points from Kellie Boehm, who knocked down three 3-pointers. Ema Tanner had nine points. Addi Dills collected seven. Georgia Gracy finished with four, while Bailee Hollis and Chloe Fowler had two points each.
HERITAGE BOYS 38, RINGGOLD 35
The Heritage boys are now 15-2 on the season, but not before needing overtime to pull out a win.
Cayden Lowrey finished with 15 points after scoring just two in the first half. Cooper Bell had eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter. Cody Bryan scored five points, while Owen Carstens, Noah Awotula, Blake Debity and Jake Johnson had two points apiece.
Ringgold (10-3) got 15 points from Trent Bender and 10 from Judah Smith. Five points from Gavin Lakin, three by Trevor Jones and two from Brody Raby rounded out the scoring.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.