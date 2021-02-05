One night after the Ringgold Lady Tigers and Heritage Lady Generals secured their spots in the North Georgia Athletic Conference basketball tournament championship game, the boys' teams from both schools also punched their tickets to Saturday's final.
No. 3 seed Ringgold survived a low-scoring, overtime game against No. 2 LaFayette before top-seeded Heritage advanced with a win over No. 4 Gordon Lee.
Ringgold boys 25, LaFayette 23
Tied at 22 apiece at the end of regulation, the Tigers would manage just three points in overtime. However, they held the Ramblers to just one in the extra session to find a spot in the championship game.
Judah Smith had eight points to lead the way for Ringgold, while Trevor Jones and Jake Neal each connected on two 3-pointers to finish with six points apiece. Three points by Jacob Duarte and two from Gavin Lakin rounded out the scoring.
Julian Lees also had a pair of 3-pointers and finished with seven points for the Ramblers. Kole Worley scored five points. Isaiah McKenzie and Khalas Finley had four points each, while Shi'Ray Walker completed the scoring with three.
Heritage boys 47, Gordon Lee 37
Kaleb Gallman had 18 points and Cooper Bell had 14 to help send the Generals to the title game. The scoring was rounded out by six points from Caiden Bauldwin, five from Talon Pickett and four from Cayden Lowrey.
Parker Scott had 12 points for the Trojans. Aiden Goodwin added eight points, while Troy Phillips and Sam Sartin scored six points each. Three from Jackson Scali and two by Ty Thompson filled out the scoring column for Gordon Lee.
The girls' championship game tip off at 11 a.m. tomorrow, followed by the boys' championship game at approximately 1 p.m. Both games will played at Heritage Middle School.