The Heritage Generals punched their ticket to the NGAC semifinals with a 62-38 victory over Gordon Lee Tuesday night at Saddle Ridge Middle School.
Eli Thacker scored 15 points as the Navy-and-Red, champions of the Eastern Division, opened up a 16-4 lead after the first quarter. Cohen Fletcher and Carson Rich had 12 points apiece. Rich's total was a season-high.
The rest of the scoring included nine points from Sam Coleman, five from Landon Summers, four from Caden Hight, three from Max Hood and two from Kayden Locke.
Gordon Lee, the No. 5 seed from the West, got 12 points from Jack Purcell, 11 from Braxton Daniel, eight from Gage Helton and seven from Will Chambers.
RINGGOLD BOYS 58, DADE 17
In the other boys' game from Tuesday, the Western Division champion Tigers took down the No. 4 seed from the East.
Eight different Tigers put up points in the rout of the Wolverines. Brody Raby led the way with 14 and Blake Williams added 11, while Zane Little (nine) and Zach Grower (eight) aided the cause.
The rest of the scoring included six from Hampton Andrews, four each by Eldrich Trazo and Will Burgess, and two from Hunter Epps.
Both Heritage and Ringgold will play in the semis on Friday back at Saddle Ridge. Heritage will play at 6:15 p.m. against the winner of Thursday's game between Lakeview (West, No. 2) and Rossville (East, No. 3), while Ringgold will square off with either LaFayette (East, No. 2) or Saddle Ridge (West, No. 3), who play the late game on Thursday. That Friday semifinal will tip at 8:45.
Action continues at Saddle Ridge on the girls' side of the tournament later today.
West No. 2 Chattanooga Valley will face East No. 3 Dade at 5 p.m. with the winner to take on East champion Gordon Lee in a semifinal (Friday, 5 p.m.) The final game tonight (6:15) will pit East No. 2 Heritage and West No. 3 Saddle Ridge with the winner drawing West champion Heritage in the other semifinal (Friday, 7 p.m.).
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.