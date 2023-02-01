The Heritage Generals punched their ticket to the NGAC semifinals with a 62-38 victory over Gordon Lee Tuesday night at Saddle Ridge Middle School.

Eli Thacker scored 15 points as the Navy-and-Red, champions of the Eastern Division, opened up a 16-4 lead after the first quarter. Cohen Fletcher and Carson Rich had 12 points apiece. Rich's total was a season-high.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

