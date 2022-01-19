Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals hosted Trion in their final home basketball games of the season Wednesday evening and rolled to a pair of easy victories.

HERITAGE GIRLS 51, TRION 5

The Lady Generals led 32-2 at the half as they went on to boost their record to 9-6 overall.

Bailee Hollis scored 10 of her 13 points in the second quarter, while Kellie Boehm also had 13 points on the night. Addi Dills added nine points and Ema Tanner finished with eight.

The scoring was completed by six points from Georgia Gracy and one point apiece by Adalie Phillips and Madison Sertel.

HERITAGE BOYS 60, TRION 8

The Generals upped their overall record to 17-2 in the nightcap as they stormed out to a 41-5 lead at intermission.

Cohen Fletcher had a season-high 17 points to pace the Navy-and-Red. Henry Allen, Jayden Gallman and Cooper Bell scored eight points apiece and Cayden Lowrey finished with five.

Four points each from Cody Bryan, Owen Carstens and T.J. Hunt, along with two from Caden Strickland, rounded out the night.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

