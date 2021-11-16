Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals JV team moved to 2-1 on the year with a 27-6 win over Rossville.

Nine different players got in the scoring column for Heritage, paced by five points from Paisley Collins and four each from Paityn Weldon, Molly O’Brien and Bre Roberts.

Ryleigh Dube, Karoline Chandler, Abby Wilson, Fallon Stafford and Ellie Kennedy all dropped in two points apiece.

Individual scoring for Rossville had not been provided as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

