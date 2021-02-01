The No. 2 seeds in the North Georgia Athletic Conference basketball tournaments moved into the semifinals with victories on Monday.
Heritage girls 36, Chattanooga Valley 20
After just a one-point victory over the Lady Eagles in the regular season finale last week, the No. 2-seeded Lady Generals led 20-12 at halftime and increased its lead in the second half to advance.
Heritage got 12 points from Macie Collins and seven from Bree Wilson in the victory. Reese Abercrombie had six points. Natalie Vaughn added five, while four from Addi Dills and two by Brook Wilson rounded out the scoring.
No. 7-seeded Chattanooga Valley got six points apiece from JaMiah Lewis and Mylee Howard, while Maddi Champagne and Bralie Blevins finished with four points each.
Heritage will play in a semifinal game Thursday at 4:30 p.m. against the winner between No. 3 Lakeview and No. 6 LaFayette, who will meet on Tuesday.
LaFayette boys 49, Lakeview 32
The last game of the day saw the Ramblers jump out to a commanding 33-9 lead at halftime en route to the victory.
Isaiah McKenzie had 18 points for LaFayette and Shi'Ray Walker added 11. Khalas Finley had six points. Julian Lees, Tucker Crowe and Kole Worley all had four points and Asaiah Morton rounded out the scoring with two.
For the Warriors, Carson Goff had 13 points and Rashad Rachel added 11. Darian Keefe picked up five points, Zyan Eastman added two and Chandler Harris finished with one.
LaFayette will play its semifinal at 4:30 p.m. on Friday against the winner between No. 3 Ringgold and No. 6 Dade, who will clash on Tuesday.
The entire tournament is being played at Heritage Middle School.