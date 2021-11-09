The Heritage Lady Generals got two key fourth-quarter offensive rebounds and put-backs by Georgia Gracy and Chloe Fowler to help lift the Navy-and-Red to a 37-34 home win over Chattanooga Valley on Tuesday in the season-opener for both schools.
The buckets by Gracy and Fowler were their only points of the game. Gracy finished with three points and Fowler added two. Kellie Boehm scored 11 of her 13 in the second half, nine coming on three 3-pointers.
Bailee Hollis went for 11 points, followed by Addi Dills with five and Ema Tanner with three.
JaMiah Lewis led all scorers with 17 points for the Lady Eagles and added seven rebounds, four steals and four assists. Ava Mariakis recorded six points, five rebounds and two steals. Georgia Mae Anderson had four points to go with a dozen boards. Zoey Fleming collected two points and five rebounds. Madi Simpson finished with three points and Lexi Delaney had two points and one rebound.
Heritage boys 65, Chattanooga Valley 25
The nightcap saw 11 different Generals score in their season debut. Cody Bryan and Cooper Bell each had 12 points, while 10 from Cayden Lowrey gave Heritage three players in double figures.
Blake Debity finished with eight points, followed by Ty Hunt with four. Noah Awotula, Henry Allen and Jayden Gallman all had three. Quay Skillern and Owen Cartsens both dropped in two, and Cohen Fletcher rounded out the scoring with one.
JaMarcus Lewis and Luke Blevins tied for team-high honors with seven points each for CVMS. Malachi Brown picked up four points. Aaron Sanders and Isiah Housley each had two and Aiden Stone chipped in with one.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.