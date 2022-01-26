The Heritage Lady Generals closed out the regular season on the road Tuesday night with a 53-17 victory at LaFayette.
Heritage got 13 points each from Kellie Boehm and Bailee Hollis and 12 points from Georgia Gracy as the Navy-and-Red took a 30-11 lead at halftime.
Chloe Fowler finished with five points and Ema Tanner had four, while two points each from Paisley Collins, Addi Dills and Bailey Walling rounded out the scoring.
LaFayette was led by six points from Zoey Smith. Hannah Phillips had four points. Olivia Durham added two, while Malorie Durham and Emma House each scored one.
Heritage (11-6) will be the No. 3 seed for the NGAC girls' tournament and will take on No. 6 Saddle Ridge at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Ringgold.
LaFayette (5-10) is the No. 7 seed. They will face No. 10 Dade in the first game of the tournament Thursday at 4:30, also at Ringgold.
HERITAGE BOYS 48, LAFAYETTE 30
The Heritage boys set what is believed to be a single-season record for victories with their 48-30 win at LaFayette on Tuesday. Heritage is now 19-2 on the year. They will be the top seed for the NGAC boys' tournament, which gets underway on Friday at Ringgold.
Tuesday's win saw Henry Allen set the pace with 11 points. Cohen Fletcher and Blake Debity each had 10, followed by Cayden Lowrey with seven. Cody Bryan and Cooper Bell each scored four points, and Owen Carstens rounded out the scoring with two.
Brennan Ballard and Shi'Ray Walker scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Ramblers, who will be the tournament's No. 3 seed. LaTell Gholer and Porter Sentell each scored three points with Josh Nasworthy adding one.
Heritage will take on either Saddle Ridge or Dade in the tournament debut at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, while LaFayette (12-4) will square off with No. 6 Rossville at 4:15 p.m. that same day.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.