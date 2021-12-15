Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals secured their third consecutive NGAC regular season boys' basketball title with a 55-15 home win over Dade on Tuesday.

Heritage (8-0), who will be the top seed in the season-ending league tournament, got 12 points from Cayden Lowrey and 11 from Cooper Bell. Cody Bryan scored nine and Henry Allen dropped in eight.

Caden Strickland and Noah Awotula each scored four points. Blake Debity had three, while Jayden Gallman and Jake Johnson scored two each.

Results of the Lady Generals' game had not been reported as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

