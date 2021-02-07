After two close victories over the Ringgold Tigers earlier this season, the top-seeded Heritage Generals expected another tight game in Saturday's NGAC tournament final and that's exactly what they got as third-seeded Ringgold looked to ride the momentum of Friday night's semifinal overtime victory against second-seeded LaFayette to an upset in the championship game.
However, despite the Tigers' best efforts, it was the homestanding Generals who picked up a hard-fought 42-34 victory to earn just the second unbeaten season in the program's history.
Heritage jumped out to a fast 8-2 lead midway through the first quarter, only to see the Tigers claw their way back.
Ringgold took its first lead of the game, 14-12, on an inside basket by Jacob Duarte with 3:15 left to go in half. Both teams connected on 3-pointers in the closing minutes, but it would be the Tigers who sprinted to the locker room with a slim 21-19 lead at the break.
Points were tough to come by for both teams in the third quarter. Cooper Bell hit a big 3-pointer at the 5:20 mark, knotting things up at 22 and keying what would be an 8-0 Heritage run to close out the period.
The Generals retook the lead on a transition lay-up by Caiden Bauldwin, set up buy a nice defensive play from Cayden Lowrey, while a 3-point play by Owen Carstens with 3:08 remaining turned out to be the final points of the quarter as Heritage carried a 27-23 cushion into the fourth.
Bell immediately drained another 3-pointer to open the final stanza and he would knock down his sixth trey of the game with 3:53 left after the Tigers had cut the deficit back down to four.
Kaleb Gallman would take over in the final two minutes for the Generals. His runner in the lane with 1:46 to play added to the lead and he would knock down two free throws with just under a minute to play to push the lead out to 39-29.
Three final free throws by the Generals in the final 42 seconds sealed the victory and the undefeated season, the first for head coach Mathon Culpepper, who said an adjustment made a difference for his team in the third quarter.
"Well, Cooper making all of those 3-pointers helped," he said. "But we were playing a little too aggressive on defense (early on), so we started sagging off a little bit and that helped on the screens as (Ringgold) was switching, so we were in better position to try and keep their post players out of the lane a little bit.
"Plus, we've got some really good players who come up clutch in big situations."
Bell, later named the tournament's MVP, led all scorers with 20 points. Gallman and Will Riddell had eight points each, followed by four from Carstens and two by Bauldwin.
Trevor Jones connected on three 3-pointers for Ringgold and finished the game with 11 points. Judah Smith had nine points, followed by Duarte with six. Jake Neal added four, while Bryce Harris and Gavin Lakin had two points apiece.
"That's three close games we've played with Ringgold this year and they've got a great team," Culpepper said. "LaFayette has a great team. We had a close game with them too and there's some other really good teams in our league as well. We've just been fortunate this year that the ball has bounced our way."
"We knew we had some stars coming back," he continued. "But we had a play day (in early November) and we played some Whitfield County Schools and I think that's when we realized we had something special."