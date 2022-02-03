Like the top-seeded Ringgold Lady Tigers, the top-seeded Heritage Generals also made some history in claiming a North Georgia Athletic Conference basketball tournament championship on Thursday night.
Heritage, who added to its single-season record for wins, held second-seeded Ringgold scoreless for almost all of the final 5:04 of the game to pull away for a 37-30 win.
The Generals' win marked only the second time in NGAC basketball tournament history that a boys' team has won back-to-back tournament titles. The Dade Wolverines were the first to accomplish the feat in 2004 and 2005.
"Ringgold is a great team and we've had two really tight games against them this year," said Heritage head coach Mathon Culpepper. "They're an excellent team and they are coached excellent as well."
The homestanding Tigers (14-5) took a 5-4 lead on a 3-pointer from Trevor Jones at the 3:26 mark of the first quarter, but the Generals (22-2) countered by reeling off 10 unanswered points, including eight from Cayden Lowrey, who hit two 3-pointers in the run.
A steal and lay-up by Ringgold's Gavin Lakin with four seconds left on the clock finally stopped the run and pulled the Tigers to within seven points, 14-7, after the first quarter.
Points were at a premium all night long, but especially in the second quarter as the two teams combined to score just seven in the period. However, six of those points were put in by the Tigers, who clawed their way back to 15-13 as the teams went into halftime.
Tough defense continued for both teams in the third quarter, but Ringgold got back-to-back buckets from Judah Smith, tying the game at 19 with 2:30 left in the period. Heritage was dealt a blow just 18 seconds later when Lowrey had to go to the bench after picking up his fourth foul.
The Tigers briefly took a 24-23 lead on a 3-pointer by Trent Bender with one minute left in the quarter. However, the Generals got three free throws in a 33-second span and Blake Debity, who had seven points in the third quarter, drained a huge trey with just nine seconds left on the clock to put Heritage ahead by five going into the final period of play.
Jones hit the first field goal of the fourth quarter, a 3-pointer, with 5:04 left, cutting Ringgold's deficit down to 30-27. Unfortunately for the home team and its fans, it would be the last basket for the Tigers for the next five minutes as the shots simply stopped falling.
Heritage clamped down on defense and continued to crash the glass the rest of the way, and though an offensive put-back by Owen Carstens with 2:46 remaining was their only basket of the final period, the Generals would get it done at the free throw line.
Lowrey came back in the game late in the fourth and went 4 of 5 at the charity stripe in the final 54 seconds, while Debity added one free throw late, extending the lead to 10 points with 13 seconds to play.
A final 3-pointer by Ringgold's Blake Williams dropped through the net with four seconds to go, but it did nothing to dampen the Generals' celebration when the final horn sounded moments later.
Lowrey, the tournament's Most Valuable Player, finished with a team-high 14 points. Debity and Cooper Bell each scored eight, while recording four and six rebounds, respectively.
Carstens had four points, but enjoyed a monster game on the glass with 11 rebounds. Cody Bryan finished with two points, two rebounds and a steal, while Henry Allen had one point, three rebounds and one steal.
"We started changing defenses in the second half, switching it up and trying to keep them off balance," added Culpepper. "(Heritage) was doing a really good job of getting us off balance, but I'm very proud of my guys for back-to-back tournament wins and winning the league for the third time in a row."
Jones finished with a team-high eight points for the Tigers. Lakin had six to go with six rebounds and Smith added six points and four boards. Bender added five points, while the late 3-pointer accounted for all the points from Williams. Raby rounded out the scoring with two and led Ringgold with seven rebounds.
Thursday's victory was also the 100th for Culpepper in six seasons with the Generals.
"I've got a great group of guys," he explained. "They worked hard all year and our No. 1 goal was to win the league again. When you have good players, it makes the coaching easy."