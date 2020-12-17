Heritage Middle School won the 2020 North Georgia Athletic Conference boys' JV tournament title Wednesday afternoon at Gordon Lee, beating the host Trojans in the championship game by a score of 27-22.
Cody Bryan had nine points for the victorious Generals, who led 11-10 at halftime. Owen Carstens added five points in the win and Ty Hunt and Henry Allen each had four points, followed by Quay Skillern with three and Cohen Fletcher with two.
The victory completed a 10-0 season for Heritage, who went 7-0 in the regular season before winning three games in the tournament.
James Davis had 12 points for Gordon Lee to lead all scorers. Dustin Day added seven and Peyton Groce chipped in with three.
In the JV girls' tournament going on at LaFayette Middle School this week, the semifinals are now set after Ringgold defeated Heritage on Wednesday and Gordon Lee downed Saddle Ridge.
Final scores and individual scoring were not available as of press time.
Those semifinals will be played on Thursday. Chattanooga Valley will take Ringgold at 4:30 p.m., while Trion will draw Gordon Lee at 6:30, while the finals are set for 4:30 on Friday.