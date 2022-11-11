An offensive put-back by Paxton Hayes with less than five seconds remaining gave Saddle Ridge a thrilling 47-45 win over Walker County rival Rossville Thursday night in Rock Spring.
In a game that saw neither team lead by more than four points after the first quarter, the Bulldogs took a 20-17 lead into the locker room as Kaiden Williams threw in a half-court shot at the buzzer. The 3-point basket provided a much-needed spark for the visitors as the Mustangs outscored Rossville in the second stanza, 9-3, prior to Williams' buzzer-beater.
Saddle Ridge took a 31-30 lead with 2:00 left in third on a drive to the hoop by Bryson Penson and the hosts would stretch out their advantage to 36-32 by the end of the quarter.
Jayden Lambert regained a one-point lead for Rossville at 37-36 after knifing through the lane for a lay-up with 5:45 left in the game and Williams' trey from the wing with 2:34 to go boosted the Bulldogs' lead to 44-40.
However, Saddle Ridge answered with two straight baskets, including a steal and lay-up by Penson with 1:58 left, to knot things up at 44.
Neither team would score for nearly 90 seconds, but Penson drew a foul with 34.6 seconds to go and made 1 of 2 at the line. Lambert was fouled on Rossville's ensuing possession and the point guard made 1 of 2 to get his team back to even with 23 ticks left on the clock.
The ball ended up in Penson's hands with the clock winding down under 10 seconds. He missed on a drive to the bucket, but Hayes was Johnny-on-the-spot as he grabbed the rebound in traffic and got the follow-up to fall, setting off an eruption on the home side of the gym.
The Bulldogs got one final chance with 3.8 seconds left. They were able to drive the floor to the top of the key, but an off-balance three-ball was off the mark, giving the Mustangs the dramatic victory.
Penson had 16 points and Z Harris added 15 in the win, followed by Hayes and Harrison Gilstrap with seven each and Landon Kimbell with two.
For Rossville, Lambert poured in a game-high 19 points and Williams went for 11. Raylon Nichols had six points, while the scoring was rounded out with four apiece from Cameron Johnson Moore and Kiyon Williams, and three from King Medford.
Saddle Ridge (1-1) will travel to Chattanooga Valley on Monday, while Rossville (0-2) will get set for a visit from LaFayette that same night.
In other action from Thursday:
SADDLE RIDGE GIRLS 37, ROSSVILLE 5
The girls' games were played in Rossville and the varsity Lady Mustangs built a 21-3 cushion by halftime on their way to a win in their season-opener.
Elliott Rogers had 13 points and Erin Grant added 12 in the victory. Jacey Wiggins scored eight with Caylie Harrell adding five.
The Lady Mustangs (1-0) will host CVMS on Monday, while the Lady Bulldogs (0-2) will head to LaFayette.
SADDLE RIDGE GIRLS 32, ROSSVILLE 2 (JV) 2
Brilee Wilson had a team-high 19 points for the Lady Mustangs. Kylee Vergara dropped in five points and Ella Eppley scored four, while two each from Hazel Scoggins and Roniyah Hailes closed out the scoring.
Individual scoring for Rossville's teams had not been provided as of press time.
CHATTANOOGA VALLEY BOYS 51, DADE 36
The Eagles picked up their initial victory of the season with a home win.
T.J. Foster poured in 22 points for the victors, followed by nine from Javon Linder and eight from Jackson Silvey. George Bednar and Stryker Harden scored four apiece, while two from Caden Housley rounded out the scoring.
Chattanooga Valley (1-1) will host Saddle Ridge on Monday.
CHATTANOOGA VALLEY GIRLS 38, DADE 29
Kailynn Bailey led the Lady Eagles with 10 points, adding four rebounds and two blocked shots in a victory in Trenton. Jordyn Thomas had a big night with nine points, nine steals, three boards and a pair of assists. Maddi Champagne scored eight points to go with four rebounds, three steals and two assists, while Sha Elliot added seven points, four steals, two rebounds and an assist.
Also getting in the book was Chesney Pritchett (four points, two steals), while head coach Lebron Williams said Sara Rosenbloom, Lily Landis, Hannah Hood and Hayden Cheli provided great minutes in the win.
The Lady Eagles (1-1) will play Monday at Saddle Ridge.
CHATTANOOGA VALLEY GIRLS 27, DADE 8 (JV)
Kaselyn Careathers poured in 10 points and collected seven steals, three rebounds and three assists in the win. Kacey Hart added six points, a rebound and a steal, while Cheli had five points, five steals and three boards.
Maddie Ta had four points and Scarlett Fitzpatrick scored two, while Ashlyn Bradbury led the defense with six steals.
LAKEVIEW BOYS 53, GORDON LEE 25
Kobe Chatman had 18 points. Marcus Turner finished with 14 and Chandler Harris added nine as the Warriors bounced back from Tuesday's loss at Dalton to win at home.
Shane Burkhalter and Braydon Wilson each added five points with Caleb Underwood chipping in two.
The Trojans got 11 points from Colt Wood and six from Jack Purcell, while the rest of the points included two each from Gage Helton, Keaton Lockhart, Will Chambers and Eli Hasty.
Lakeview (2-1 overall, 2-0 NGAC) will host Trion on Monday, while Gordon Lee (1-1, 1-1) will hit the road that night to face Dade.
LAKEVIEW BOYS 28, GORDON LEE 26 (JV)
The Warriors picked up the victory behind 13 points from Brody Card, eight from Brycin Card, five from Levi Camp and two from Dash Victor.
Braven Linebarger had seven points for the Trojans. Maclain Angel finished with five points. Brayden Gillman, Rob Ashley, Jax Poindexter and Will Chambers each scored three with Tucker Edmondson added two.
GORDON LEE GIRLS 32, LAKEVIEW 17
In Chickamauga, Camdyn Carter torched the nets for 20 points in the Lady Trojans' victory. Laney Wilson had five points and Kyleigh Custer added three, while Marley Stone and Whitney Blaylock scored two each.
Lakeview got six points from Bryleigh Gray, four from Mallory Spatafore, three from Ayvah Langston, and two apiece from Ava Headrick and Abigail Rifenberick.
Gordon Lee (2-0) will host Dade on Monday. Meanwhile, Lakeview (0-2) will go on the road to take on Trion that same evening.
LAKEVIEW GIRLS 35, GORDON LEE 21 (JV)
In the second game of the night, Kylee Moore scored 10 points and the duo of Marlee Johnson and Maya Satterfield scored six apiece as the Lady Warriors pulled away for the victory.
Langston had four points for Lakeview. Jorja Fox, Macy Satterfield, Spatafore and Briley Perkins each scored two points, while Headrick added one.
Gordon Lee's Molly Corvin had 11 points to lead all scorers, while Zoey Templeton, Maggie Laurent, Grace Shafer, Evi Potter and Paisley Johnson each added two points.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 44, LAFAYETTE 6
The Lady Tigers improved to 2-0 on the season by putting three players in double figures to pick up the win in LaFayette.
Mya Tate scored 14 points, followed by Jersey Rae Loy with 12 and Keelie Mountjoy with 11. Five points from Albany Harris and two from Gracelee Thorton rounded out the score sheet.
Zoey Smith scored four points for the Lady Ramblers, while Ella Doralee added two.
Ringgold 2-0 will host Heritage on Monday, while LaFayette (record incomplete) will face the Lady Generals Thursday in Boynton.
RINGGOLD BOYS 43, LAFAYETTE 19
The Ramblers ran into a buzzsaw in Catoosa County and fell to 1-1 on the season.
Luke Hopkins had seven points and seven rebounds in the loss. Tay Thomas scored six points, followed by Cannon Cordle with four and Levi Hopkins with two.
Individual statistics for the Tigers (2-0) had not been provided as of press time.
Ringgold will play at Heritage on Monday, while LaFayette will head north to Rossville that same night.
HERITAGE BOYS 49, TRION 17
The Generals made the long drive to Chattooga County and jumped out to a 19-2 lead in the first quarter on their way to the victory.
Cohen Fletcher dropped in a game-high 14 points and Eli Thacker had nine, while Sam Coleman went for seven and Caden Hight added five.
Brody Hughes and Carson Rich scored four points apiece, while the scoring was rounded out by two each from Tra'vaun Browdy, Jacob Carter and Cooper McCrary.
Heritage will be back at home on Monday to face crosstown rival Ringgold.
Results of the Lady Generals' game had not been provided as of press time.