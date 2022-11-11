An offensive put-back by Paxton Hayes with less than five seconds remaining gave Saddle Ridge a thrilling 47-45 win over Walker County rival Rossville Thursday night in Rock Spring.

In a game that saw neither team lead by more than four points after the first quarter, the Bulldogs took a 20-17 lead into the locker room as Kaiden Williams threw in a half-court shot at the buzzer. The 3-point basket provided a much-needed spark for the visitors as the Mustangs outscored Rossville in the second stanza, 9-3, prior to Williams' buzzer-beater.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

