The Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans welcomed Ringgold to Chickamauga for a pair of non-conference make-up games on Monday and it was the Navy-and-White coming up with two big late regular season victories.
GORDON LEE GIRLS 55, RINGGOLD 53
The opener was a high-scoring, fast-paced affair that saw the Lady Trojans lead 18-15 after the first quarter and 34-28 at intermission.
Both teams put up 14 points in the third and the Lady Tigers outscored Gordon Lee, 11-7, in the fourth.
Tied at 53 with a minute to play, both teams turned the ball over, but Gordon Lee would get it back and Abby Logan hit a jumper from the corner with 20 seconds left to put her team up two.
Ringgold's ensuing possession resulted in a loose ball tie-up, but the Blue-and-White retained possession under their own basket with 9.2 seconds remaining.
The Lady Tigers were able to get two looks at the basket down the stretch, but could not get either shot to fall as Gordon Lee scored a momentum-building victory heading into the conference tournament.
Logan had 13 points for the Lady Trojans (11-2), who have won five straight since a loss at Ringgold on Dec. 14. Kyleigh Custer and Camdyn Carter each scored 11. Kynleigh Custer added nine, followed by Riley Mull with five, Laney Wilson with four and Molly Ellis with two.
Braylee Raby had a career-high 24 points for Ringgold (14-2). Eryn Epps and Tori Epps each added eight and Keelie Mountjoy scored seven. The rest of the scoring included four from Jersey Rae Loy and two by Mattox Hollingsworth.
GORDON LEE BOYS 33, RINGGOLD 27
The Trojans doubled up the Tigers in the first quarter, 16-8, and both defenses would play solidly from there on out as neither team scored in double figures in any quarter the rest of the way.
Gordon Lee led 21-17 at halftime and took a six-point lead into the fourth quarter where both teams managed just four points apiece.
James Davis had 10 points as the Trojans (10-4) won their fifth consecutive game since January began. Maddox Millard finished with six. Dustin Day and Landon Norton had five apiece, while the rest of the scoring included four points from Sawyer Brown and three from Brisyn Oliver.
Judah Smith led all scorers with 11 points for Ringgold (11-5). Trent Bender finished with eight, while Trevor Jones and Gavin Lakin both finished with four.
Gordon Lee will host Lakeview in the final regular season games on Tuesday, while Ringgold will look to regroup in its final regular season games at Trion.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.