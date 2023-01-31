The girls' semifinals of the North Georgia Athletic Conference basketball tournament will contain both of the conference's divisional winners.
Eastern Division champion Gordon Lee punched its ticket to Friday's Final Four with a victory over Lakeview on Monday, while Western Division champion Ringgold powered past Trion.
GORDON LEE GIRLS 47, LAKEVIEW 25
The Lady Trojans got a huge night from Camdyn Carter on their way to a victory over the Lady Warriors, the No. 4 seed from the Western Division.
Carter knocked down five 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 32 points as Gordon Lee stayed undefeated on the season.
Riley Mull had four points and Hynleigh Harding finished with three, while two each from Brenley Burnette, Kyleigh Custer, Kynleigh Custer and Laney Wilson finished off the scoring.
Lakeview got eight points from Maya Satterfield and six from Bryleigh Gray. Kaylee Moore, Ava Headrick and Ayvah Langston each scored three with Abigail Rifenberick chipping in with two.
Gordon Lee will play in the 5 p.m. girls' semifinal on Friday against the winner of the Dade-Chattanooga Valley game, which will be played on Wednesday.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 45, TRION 15
In Monday's nightcap, the Lady Tigers also jumped out to a big halftime lead on their way to an easy victory over the No. 5 seed from the Western Division.
A total of 12 different players got into the scoring column for Ringgold. Mya Tate led the way with nine points. Emma Cleland and Keeley Mountjoy both scored five, while Jersey Rae Loy and Rylee Hiple each scored four.
Gracelee Thorton, Albany Harris, Katy Haddock and Jillian Eaker scored three apiece in the victory with Emaline Sink, Grace Evans and Lee Cochran each adding two.
The Lady Tigers will play in the 7:30 p.m. semifinal on Friday against the winner of Wednesday's game between Heritage and Saddle Ridge.
Saddle Ridge Middle School is hosting both the girls' and boys' NGAC tournaments.
