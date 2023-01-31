The girls' semifinals of the North Georgia Athletic Conference basketball tournament will contain both of the conference's divisional winners.

Eastern Division champion Gordon Lee punched its ticket to Friday's Final Four with a victory over Lakeview on Monday, while Western Division champion Ringgold powered past Trion.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

