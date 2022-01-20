Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans are now 10-2 overall after a 49-21 home win over Trion on Thursday.

Abby Logan had a team-high 15 points and Laney Wilson scored 13 in Gordon Lee's fourth straight victory. Riley Mull added six points, while Molly Ellis and Kynleigh Custer each scored five.

The Trojans took the nightcap, 45-20, for their fourth consecutive win. Individual scoring was not available as of press time.

Gordon Lee will make up games at home against Ringgold on Monday before hosting Lakeview on Tuesday to close out the regular season.

The NGAC tournaments will begin on Thursday, Jan. 27. Ringgold is the host school for both events.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

