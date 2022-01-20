MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Gordon Lee powers past Trion By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Jan 20, 2022 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans are now 10-2 overall after a 49-21 home win over Trion on Thursday.Abby Logan had a team-high 15 points and Laney Wilson scored 13 in Gordon Lee's fourth straight victory. Riley Mull added six points, while Molly Ellis and Kynleigh Custer each scored five.The Trojans took the nightcap, 45-20, for their fourth consecutive win. Individual scoring was not available as of press time.Gordon Lee will make up games at home against Ringgold on Monday before hosting Lakeview on Tuesday to close out the regular season.The NGAC tournaments will begin on Thursday, Jan. 27. Ringgold is the host school for both events. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Jan. 3-9, 2022 Walker County cleans up properties Elliot Pierce: What do the numbers mean? Ringgold tackles short-term rentals: Council rejects rezoning request, addresses complexities of STRs Purple martins return to Georgia Local Events Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Cobb school district to resume publishing pared coronavirus tally 1 hr ago Gun activists rally in Woodstock Wednesday in support of senate bill 4 hrs ago Christian City announces award winners 5 hrs ago State, Cobb School District finances looking good ahead of spring budget negotiations 5 hrs ago Fairburn nonprofit hosts mobile food pantry 5 hrs ago