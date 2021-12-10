The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans and Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs battled in a physical contest in Chickamauga on Thursday, but it was the home team improving to 6-1 with a 41-20 victory.
Abby Logan had a team-high 12 points for Gordon Lee. Kyleigh Custer added nine, and Riley Mull and Molly Ellis added six apiece. Marley Stone finished with four, while the trio of Camdyn Carter, Laney Wilson and Kynleigh Custer had two apiece.
Macee Casteel had five rebounds and led all scorers with 15 points for Saddle Ridge (4-3). Jacey Wiggins scored three points and came up with two steals, while Elliott Rogers had two points to round out the scoring.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Tamra Yancy (two rebounds, one steal, one block), Lanie Hamilton (one rebound, one steal), Mary Alice Ertz (one steal) and Maggie Bowers (one rebound).
Gordon Lee girls 46, Saddle Ridge 10 (JV)
The earlier game saw three players score in double figures as the Lady Trojans junior varsity squad remained unbeaten at 7-0.
Molly Corvin had 12 points with Hynleigh Harding and Whitney Blaylock adding 10 points each. Ally Ross went for six points, followed by Mackayla Martin with four. Brenley Burnette and Anaston Cordell chipped in with two apiece.
Saddle Ridge (3-4) got four each from Erin Grant and Ella Eppley and two from Kristine Ellis.
Gordon Lee boys 46, Saddle Ridge 23
In Rock Spring, the varsity Trojans moved to 5-2 on the season after doubling up the Mustangs.
Dustin Day poured in 17 points for the Navy-and-White. Landon Norton added 11 points. James Davis and Maddox Millard each finished with six, while four points from Sawyer Brown and two by Payton Groce rounded out the scoring.
Kort Brown knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for Saddle Ridge (1-6). Dax Edwards added four points, while Hayden Bowman and Bryson Penson each scored two.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.