Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans posted a 51-12 win at Rossville on Wednesday night.

Abby Logan set the pace with 12 points for Gordon Lee (9-2), followed by nine from Camdyn Carter and six by Molly Corvin. Brenley Burnette, Laney Wilson and Whitney Blaylock had four apiece.

The scoring was rounded out by two each from Hynleigh Harding. Riley Mull, Marley Stone, Kyleigh Custer, Kynleigh Custer and Molly Ellis.

Individual scoring for the Lady Bulldogs (1-11) had not been reported as of press time and results from the boys' game were not available.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

