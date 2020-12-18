The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans made it four wins in a five-day span and captured the 2020 NGAC JV tournament championship on Friday afternoon with a 26-14 victory over Ringgold at LaFayette Middle School.
Gordon Lee led 8-6 after the opening quarter, but cranked up the defense the rest of the way, allowing just two points in each of the next two periods.
It was a balanced scoring effort for the Lady Trojans' offense. Josie Lewis had eight points to lead the way, followed by six from Kyleigh Custer and four from Whitney Blaylock. Two points apiece by Cam Carter, Molly Ellis, Laney Wilson and Kynleigh Custer completed the scoring.
Ringgold got a team-high seven points from Alayna Yarger, two each from Mattox Hollingsworth and Kiky Scott and one from Albany Jett.