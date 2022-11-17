Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans played their final game prior to the Thanksgiving break on Wednesday night and got past a good Soddy-Daisy squad, 46-38, in a non-league contest in Chickamauga.

Camdyn Carter continued her hot start to the season with 17 points. Riley Mull added 10 and Laney Wilson had seven, while Kyleigh and Kynleigh Custer both dropped in six.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In