MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Gordon Lee girls win at home By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Nov 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans played their final game prior to the Thanksgiving break on Wednesday night and got past a good Soddy-Daisy squad, 46-38, in a non-league contest in Chickamauga.Camdyn Carter continued her hot start to the season with 17 points. Riley Mull added 10 and Laney Wilson had seven, while Kyleigh and Kynleigh Custer both dropped in six.Gordon Lee is now 4-0 on the year. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Ann Coulter: A nation rejoices! A humiliating defeat for Trump Walker County fugitive dies in exchange of gunfire with U.S. marshals More truck bids cancelled by Catoosa County Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Nov. 10, to Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 SOFTBALL: Helton, Free take top awards in Region 6-AAA Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Clinton finishes in fourth place in first girls wrestling meet 24 min ago High Point business owners put on alert about 'car swinging' activity, police say 29 min ago GTCC to begin offering public safety admin program in spring of 2023 29 min ago This year's White House Christmas tree has Pennsylvania roots 34 min ago The original Riverside Cafe is closer to opening, but there's one problem 35 min ago