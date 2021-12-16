The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans picked up an important 32-29 home win over Heritage in a hard-fought game on Thursday.
Abby Logan had eight points, while Kyleigh Custer and Laney Wilson both scored seven for Gordon Lee (7-2). Camdyn Carter added four points, while Molly Ellis and Kynleigh Custer each chipped in with three.
Individual scoring for the Lady Generals (7-2) had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage 50, Gordon Lee 30
Blake Debity scored a game-high 14 points for the Generals (9-0), followed by Cayden Lowrey with 13 and Cooper Bell with 10. The rest of the scoring included three by Jayden Gallman and two apiece from Jake Johnson, Henry Allen, Cody Bryan, Caden Strickland and Owen Carstens.
James Davis had 10 points and Dustin Day added nine for the Trojans (5-4). Landon Norton and Maddox Millard each had four. Sawyer Brown netted two and Payton Groce chipped in with one.
In other girls' varsity action from Thursday...
Dade County (1-7 in league play) edged out LaFayette, 31-30, dropping the Lady Ramblers to 2-8 overall. Trion (1-7) also scored a league win with a 35-10 victory over Rossville (1-8 overall).
Boys' scores from Thursday included LaFayette's 70-28 win over Dade County that moved the Ramblers to 9-2 on the year. Dade dropped to 2-6. Rossville improved to 3-6 with a 52-17 win over Trion (0-8).
Dade and Trion will play the final NGAC regular season league games on Jan. 6, while the conference varsity tournament will begin at the end of January.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.