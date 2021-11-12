MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Gordon Lee girls power past LaFayette By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Nov 12, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 12-point night from Abby Logan and a 10-point performance from Kyleigh Custer lifted Gordon Lee to a 36-17 victory over LaFayette in Chickamauga on Thursday.Laney Wilson added eight points for the varsity Lady Trojans (2-0), while Molly Ellis and Kynleigh Custer had four each.The Lady Ramblers (1-1) got eight points from Emma House and three from Emma Parker.Results of the boys' game in LaFayette were not available as of press time. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Elliot Pierce: Is mayor moving Ringgold left with proposed zoning amendment? 15 Walker County sophomores, juniors move forward in Governor's Honors selection process Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Oct. 25-31, 2021 SOFTBALL: Ringgold senior trio set to play in college Mullis to seek reelection Local Events Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Cobb School District keeps accreditation; given year to make progress Updated 4 hrs ago Cobb school board plans to fight for funding under Gold Dome Updated 6 hrs ago No Georgia COVID-19 data Thursday due to Veterans Day Updated 8 hrs ago Marietta makes open-container district permanent, removes time-of-day restrictions Updated 6 hrs ago Reinhard professor opens art exhibit in Atlanta 9 hrs ago