Gordon Lee Trojans

A 12-point night from Abby Logan and a 10-point performance from Kyleigh Custer lifted Gordon Lee to a 36-17 victory over LaFayette in Chickamauga on Thursday.

Laney Wilson added eight points for the varsity Lady Trojans (2-0), while Molly Ellis and Kynleigh Custer had four each.

The Lady Ramblers (1-1) got eight points from Emma House and three from Emma Parker.

Results of the boys' game in LaFayette were not available as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

