The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans closed the lid on the regular season with a 29-14 home victory over Lakeview on Tuesday afternoon.
Camdyn Carter led the way for the Navy-and-White with 10 points. Abby Logan and Kyleigh Custer both scored five, while Riley Mull added four.
Two points apiece by Marley Stone and Kynleigh Custer, along with one by Molly Ellis, capped the scoring.
Lakeview got a team-high seven points from Piper Brown. Brylee Pritchett, Mia Valdes and Bryleigh Gray scored two points each, and Hope Alexander added one.
Gordon Lee (11-2) will take a six-game winning streak into the NGAC girls' tournament this weekend. The No. 4-seeded Lady Trojans will have a rematch the No. 5-seed Lady Warriors (6-7) in their tournament opener at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. The entire tournament will be played at Ringgold Middle School.
LAKEVIEW BOYS 39, GORDON LEE 31
Speaking of winning streaks, the Warriors (12-4) will ride a seven-game streak into the NGAC boys' tournament after Tuesday's win.
Jared Mitchell and Darian Keefe had 15 and 14 points, respectively, followed by A.J. Hendrix with six and Champion Bowman with four.
Gordon Lee (9-5) got eight points from James Davis, seven from Dustin Day and six from Sawyer Brown. Maddox Millard and Brisyn Oliver each scored three, while Peyton Groce and Landon Norton both had two.
No. 4 Lakeview and No. 5 Gordon Lee will also have a rematch in the tournament. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Ringgold Middle School.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.