The remainder of the NGAC junior varsity basketball tournaments were completed in Walker County on Saturday and its was the Gordon Lee girls and Heritage boys finishing their seasons the way they started them - undefeated.
At Rossville Middle School, the top-seeded Lady Trojans won twice on Saturday to take home the biggest trophy, defeating fourth-seeded Heritage in the semifinals before a win over second-seeded Ringgold in the title game.
Heritage had opened the day with a victory over fifth-seeded Lakeview, while Ringgold took down third-seeded Chattanooga Valley, who had opened Saturday with a win over sixth-seeded Saddle Ridge.
A couple of miles away at Chattanooga Valley Middle School, top-seeded Heritage won its third straight JV tournament title and extended its winning streak to 34 victories in a row.
They defeated fifth-seeded Gordon Lee to begin the day after the Trojans took down fourth-seeded Ringgold. Then in the finals, they shot their way past third-seeded LaFayette. The Ramblers began the day with a win over sixth-seeded Saddle Ridge before knocking off second-seeded Lakeview.
Scores from the games were not available as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.