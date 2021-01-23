The Gordon Lee Middle School basketball teams enjoyed a Saturday sweep of Dade in a pair of NGAC contests.
Gordon Lee girls 42, Dade 29
Abby Logan had 11 points for the Lady Trojans and Macartney Angel finished with 10. Tenslee Wilson scored eight and Charlsie McElhaney had six, while two each from Kynleigh Custer, Jenny Beth Freeman and Cam Carter filled out the scoresheet.
Gordon Lee boys 36, Dade 26
The Trojans got 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals by Parker Scott in the final game of the day. Sam Sartin had 12 points, seven boards and three assists. Aiden Goodwin and Troy Phillips each finished with four points and Jackson Scali chipped in with two.