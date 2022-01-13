The Gordon Lee Trojans won their second game in as many nights as they made the short drive to Flintstone and scored a 44-32 victory over Chattanooga Valley.
Gordon Lee (7-4) began the game on an 8-2 run, but the Eagles would cut the lead down to 10-7 as Jamarcus Lewis drained a 3-pointer with time running down on the first-period clock.
A 3-pointer by James Davis extended Gordon Lee's lead out to nine points with just over two minutes left in the half. Lewis immediately answered with another three for CVMS, but Landon Norton connected from long range with 24 seconds left and the Trojans jogged to the locker room with a 24-16 lead at the break.
The third quarter began the way the first quarter began, with the Navy-and-White scoring eight of the first 10 points of the period to grab a 32-18 lead with 2:20 left in the quarter, and they went on to lead by 12 points, 34-22, at the end of the third.
Gordon Lee increased its advantage to 13 early in the fourth, but were never quite able to completely pull away. The Eagles (3-8) got the deficit back down to eight points on a couple of occasions, the last coming with just under two minutes to play, as CVMS fans held out hope for a rally.
However, a comeback would not be in the cards for the home team. Gordon Lee was able to break the Eagles' full-court press three times down the stretch and convert layups at the other end, two by Dustin Day and one by Norton, as they went on to close out a 12-point victory.
Day and Norton both finished in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Davis scored eight points and Sawyer Brown finished with six, while five from Maddox Millard and two by Brisyn Oliver capped the night. The Trojans also shot a respectable 7 of 10 at the free throw line.
Lewis finished with 18 points with half of those coming on a trio of 3-pointers. Aaron Sanders scored six points and Hartley Workman added four. The rest of the scoring included three from Aiden Stone, two from Luke Blevins and one by Levi Blevins.
The boys' varsity game was the only game played on the night as the girls' varsity game had to be cancelled earlier in the afternoon. There was no word on a make-up date as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.