The Lakeview Lady Warriors got a season-high 27 points from Mercedes Thompson on Thursday, but it was not enough to get past Heritage as the No. 2-seeded Lady Generals held off the the No. 3 Lady Warriors, 42-39, in the first of two North Georgia Athletic Conference girls' semifinal games at Heritage Middle School.
Bree Wilson and Macie Collins had 14 points apiece for Heritage, who carried a 25-20 lead into halftime. Natalie Vaughn had six points, while Brook Wilson and Reese Abercrombie scored four points apiece.
Skyler Phillips had five points for Lakeview, followed by four from Marissa Moreland and two by Payton Rolfe.
The Lady Generals will play for a conference title on their own home court Saturday morning at 11 a.m. and will have to defeat another Catoosa County rival to win it all.
Top-seeded Ringgold continued a very impressive season with a 40-11 victory over No. 4-seeded Saddle Ridge in the final game of the night.
The Lady Tigers led 12-2 after one quarter and opened up a 24-7 lead at the break.
Kayla Lopez scored nine points to pace the team. Braylee Raby and Brooke Baldwin had seven points apiece. Allie Massengale and Tori Epps each had five points. Kinsley Forscutt scored three, while Eryn Epps and Emma Stephenson added two each.
Avery Jenkins scored seven points and had five rebounds to lead the effort for the Lady Mustangs, who saw leading scorer Raven Yancy and Olivia Acuff, one of their top defenders, go out early with injuries. Acuff would return to score two points and grab four boards.
Macee Casteel also had two points and secured nine rebounds. Alivia Hughes had a half-dozen rebounds. Ryleigh Ramey collected four boards and Olivia Free finished with three.
The finalists in the boys' tournament will be decided on Friday back at Heritage Middle School. The top-seeded Generals will take on No. 4-seeded Gordon Lee at 6 p.m., which will be preceded by a 4:30 game between No. 2 LaFayette and No. 3 Ringgold.