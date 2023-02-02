The LaFayette Ramblers trailed after each of the first three quarters on Thursday, but rallied in the final period to upend Saddle Ridge, 56-52, in a boys' NGAC tournament game at Saddle Ridge.
The Mustangs, the No. 3 seed from the West Division, jumped out to a 15-8 lead after the first quarter and expanded their advantage to 23-13 at the break.
LaFayette, the No. 2 seed from the West, would win the third quarter, 20-12, and sliced Saddle Ridge's lead down to 35-33 to set up an exciting fourth quarter.
The two teams combined for 40 points in the final stanza, but LaFayette scored 23 of them and had just enough to pull out the win.
Cody Fielding scored 10 of his team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter, while Chris Duncan scored seven of his nine points in that same span. Tay Ware had 14 points and Cannon Cordle finished with 10, while six points from Luke Hopkins and two from Da'Jon Careathers completed the scoring.
Z Harris led all scorers with 23 points for the Mustangs, followed by 16 from Bryson Penson. Jacob Hayes scored four, while the trio of Landon Kirby, Landon Kimbell and Harrison Gilstrap had three each.
LAKEVIEW BOYS 43, ROSSVILLE 25
The other game on Thursday saw the Warriors, the No. 2 seed in the West, move into the semifinals with a win over the No. 3 seed from the East.
Marcus Turner had 12 points for the Red-and-White, while Caleb Underwood added 11. Kobe Chatman scored seven. Chandler Harris picked up six. Caleb Ownby had three and the duo of Shane Burkhalter and Brody Card added two apiece.
The Bulldogs got nine points from Brandon Newport, six from Kaiden Williams, five from Jayden Lambert, three from Raylon Nichols and two from Robert Burgess.
The boys' semifinals are now set for Friday. East Division champion Heritage will take on Lakeview at 6:15 p.m., while West Division champion Ringgold will battle LaFayette at 8:45.
The winners of those two games will play for the championship Saturday at approximately 1 p.m. back at Saddle Ridge.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.