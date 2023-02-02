The LaFayette Ramblers trailed after each of the first three quarters on Thursday, but rallied in the final period to upend Saddle Ridge, 56-52, in a boys' NGAC tournament game at Saddle Ridge.

The Mustangs, the No. 3 seed from the West Division, jumped out to a 15-8 lead after the first quarter and expanded their advantage to 23-13 at the break.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In