The Lakeview and Chattanooga Valley Middle School basketball teams split a pair of varsity contests Wednesday night at Lakeview.
CHATTANOOGA VALLEY GIRLS 30, LAKEVIEW 25
The Lady Eagles got a big night from Georgia Mae Anderson as they held on for a narrow victory. Anderson connected on three 3-pointers and finished the night with 17 points. She also pulled down a dozen rebounds to complete her double-double.
Ava Mariakis had 11 points with a pair of threes to go with six assists and two rebounds. Zoey Fleming rounded out the scoring with two points as CVMS (8-2) led 19-8 at halftime and 25-11 after three quarters before withstanding a rally from the Lady Warriors in the fourth.
Bryleigh Gray scored 10 of her 12 points in the final period for Lakeview (5-5). Brylee Pritchett finished with six points. Hope Alexander, Rebekah Howe and Maddison Gaines had two points each with one point from Ava Headrick rounding out the night.
LAKEVIEW BOYS 58, CHATTANOOGA VALLEY 40
The Warriors improved to 9-4 in the nightcap behind 14 points from Jared Mitchell and 12 each from Zyan Eastman and Chandler Harris. The rest of the scoring featured six points by Caleb Underwood, five from Darian Keefe, four by Champion Bowman, two from Christian Gass and one by Parker Piatt.
The Eagles (3-7) got a game-high 24 points from Jamarcus Lewis. Hartley Workman had nine and Massen Brundage finished with four.
