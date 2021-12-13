It was another successful night for the Chattanooga Valley varsity basketball teams as they won conference games against Saddle Ridge.
Chattanooga Valley girls 45, Saddle Ridge 14
JaMiah Lewis recorded another triple-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks, while adding seven steals and five assists, as CVMS (7-1) won its seventh game in a row. Ava Mariakis just missed her own double-double as she finished with 14 points and eight assists to go with four boards.
Trinity Silmon scored four points. Georgia Mae Anderson had two points, six steals and five blocks. Bralie Blevins chipped in with two points and three blocks. Leah Johnson capped the scoring with two points, and Lexi Delaney cleaned the glass for five rebounds.
Macee Casteel and Lanie Hamilton tied for team-high honors with four points each for Saddle Ridge (4-4). Casteel added two rebounds, while Hamilton had one rebound. Elliott Rogers connected once from behind the arc for three points and grabbed one board.
Maddie Underwood dropped in two points and pulled down three rebounds. Lexi Underwood added a point, a rebound and a steal, while Jacey Wiggins, Kennedy Hays and Tamra Yancy all recorded one rebound apiece.
Chattanooga Valley boys 48, Saddle Ridge 37
Back in Rock Spring, the Eagles fought back from an 18-11 deficit after one quarter to win their third straight game and improve to 3-5 on the season.
CVMS chipped away at the Mustangs' lead before a Jamarcus Lewis basket midway through the third quarter finally put the visitors in front for good, 31-30, and they would close the game on a 17-7 run.
Lewis led all scorers with 18 points, including four threes. Hartley Workman went for 11 points, while Malachi Brown scored seven.
Kort Brown had a team-best 11 points for Saddle Ridge (1-7), followed by Elijah Decker with nine and Hayden Bowman with seven.
Saddle Ridge will face Lakeview on Wednesday. The girls' game will be at Lakeview, while the Mustangs will host the boys' contest. Meanwhile, both Chattanooga Valley teams will be at home to face Ringgold on Thursday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.