The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles improved to 9-2 on the season after a 34-12 home win over Rossville on Eighth Grade Recognition Night in Flintstone.
Ava Mariakis scored nine points and added three assists and three steals. Georgia Mae Anderson had eight points to go with nine boards and three assists, and Trinity Silmon picked up six points, four steals and three assists.
Alaina Shaver finished with five points and four rebounds. Bralie Blevins added four points and four blocks, while Zoey Fleming had four boards to go with two points.
Individual scoring for the Lady Bulldogs (1-12) had not been reported as of press time.
ROSSVILLE BOYS 38, CHATTANOOGA VALLEY 23
The Bulldogs (4-9) snapped a three-game slide by taking the nightcap. Cody Davenport had 12 points for Rossville. Jayden Lambert scored nine and Bryson Donald finished with eight.
The Eagles fell to 3-9 with the loss. Hartley Workman led the team with 10 points, followed by Aaron Sanders with six and Jamarcus Lewis with four.
Chattanooga Valley will host Saddle Ridge on Tuesday in the regular season finales, while Rossville will close out the regular season on that road that same night at Dade.
The NGAC tournaments will begin on Thursday, Jan. 27. Ringgold is the host school for both events.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.