The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles got 16 points and five steals from Ava Mariakis as they held off Saddle Ridge, 31-28, in the final regular season game of the season Tuesday afternoon in Flintstone.
Georgia Mae Anderson pulled down 11 rebounds to go with her seven points and four steals, while Bralie Blevins had 10 rebounds to go with her four points.
The rest of the stats for CVMS included four points from Maddi Champagne, five rebounds by Leah Johnson, and three rebounds and three steals from Zoey Fleming.
Macee Casteel had 12 points, seven rebounds and one steal for the Lady Mustangs. Lexi Underwood finished with six points, one rebound and one steal, while Jacey Wiggins collected five points, three assists and one steal.
Filling out the stat sheet for Saddle Ridge was Maddie Underwood (three points, four rebounds), Laine Hamilton (one point), Tamra Yancy (one point) and Elliott Rogers (one rebound).
Chattanooga Valley (10-2), the No. 2 seed in the girls' NGAC tournament, will open the postseason at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against either LaFayette or Dade, while No. 6 Saddle Ridge (5-9) will face No. 3 Heritage at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The entire tournament will be played at Ringgold Middle School.
SADDLE RIDGE BOYS 42, CHATTANOOGA VALLEY 33
After a 46-44 over Trion on Saturday, which featured 15 points from Hayden Bowman and 10 from Kort Brown, the Mustangs moved to 3-11 overall with a regular season-ending victory over the Eagles on Tuesday.
Elijah Decker set the tone for the Mustangs with a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double and Brown added eight points.
The Eagles got 18 points from Jamarcus Lewis, five from Luke Blevins, and four apiece from Malachi Brown and Aaron Sanders.
Both teams will begin play in the NGAC tournament at Ringgold on Friday. No. 7 Chattanooga Valley will face No. 10 Trion at 4:30 p.m., to be followed by No. 8 Dade against No. 9 Saddle Ridge at 5:45.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.