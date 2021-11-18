The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles are now 3-1 after a 50-24 road victory at LaFayette on Thursday. JaMiah Lewis put up a triple-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 11 steals, while Ava Mariakis had 14 points, five steals and two assists.
Bralie Blevins had six points and 10 boards. Georgia Mae Anderson had five points and 10 boards, and Trinity Silmon scored five points and recorded three steals.
Individual scoring for the Lady Ramblers (1-3) had not been provided as of press time.
Chattanooga Valley 30, LaFayette 8 (JV)
In the junior varsity game, Madi Simpson had 10 points for the Lady Eagles, followed by six each from Haydie Cheli and Kailynn Bailey. Sha Elliott added four points, while Alaina Shaver and Sky Cochran each had two to round out the scoring.
Individual statistics for the Lady Ramblers had not been provided as of press time.
LaFayette boys 59, Chattanooga Valley 26
The Ramblers are now 4-0 after scoring 30 points in the first quarter on their way to a league win. Porter Sentell scored 15 points to lead three players in double figures. Shi'Ray Walker scored 14 and Cannon Cordle added 10.
Brennan Ballard had eight points, followed by Jayven Williams with five and Jaidyn Simpson with four. Two points from Josh Nasworthy and one from LaTell Gholer rounded out the scoring. LaFayette finished with six 3-pointers on the evening.
Jamarcus Lewis scored 12 points for the Eagles, who dropped to 0-4 on the season. Isiah Housley and Hartley Workman each scored four points, while two from Luke Blevins, Aaron Sanders and Aiden Stone capped the night.
