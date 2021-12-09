The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles are now 6-1 after after posting a 34-19 home win over Trion on Thusrday.
JaMiah Lewis came up with another triple-double, this time with 11 points, 11 steals and 11 rebounds. Ava Mariakis added nine points. Bralie Blevins recorded eight points and six rebounds, while Lexi Delaney and Trinity Silmon each scored two.
Chattanooga Valley boys 56, Trion 30
The boys' game saw the hosts improve to 2-5 after their second straight victory. Jamarcus Lewis was dominant with 22 points and 11 steals. Malachi Brown had 13 points, followed by Isiah Housley with seven and Hartley Workman with six.
Levi Blevins and Aaron Sanders did the work to lead the Eagles in rebounding.
Chattanooga Valley girls 36, Trion 19 (JV)
Madi Simpson had a big night with 13 points, six steals and five assists as the JV Lady Eagles also moved to 6-1. Alaina Shaver filled up the stat sheet with seven points, seven steals, five boards and three assists, and Sha Elliott collected six points, five steals and five rebounds.
Kailynn Bailey added six points, but had a big night on the boards with 11 caroms. Sky Cochran and Kyleigh Graham each scored two points with Graham pulling down two rebounds.
Chattanooga Valley boys 56, Trion 8 (JV)
T.J. Foster had 18 points and Stryker Harden finished with 11 as CVMS rolled to a big victory. Massen Brundage had seven points. Jay'von Linder and George Bednar each scored six. Josh Perry added four, followed by Colton Forester with three and Kase Stone with two.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.