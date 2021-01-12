The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles saw visiting Saddle Ridge pull to within two points of the lead late in the fourth quarter. However, the Maroon-and-White would hit its free throws down the stretch to claim a 33-27 win in make-up game on Monday night.
After a low-scoring first quarter that saw CVMS trail by a point, the Lady Eagles forged ahead, 15-9, at the break and led 20-15 going into the fourth quarter.
Saddle Ridge would whittle away at the deficit in the final period, but JaMiah Lewis connected on 5 of 6 from the charity stripe in the fourth to help give CVMS the win. Lewis finished with 14 points and seven steals, while Mylee Howard added nine points and eight assists.
Emma Fowler added four points, while Georgia Mae Anderson, Desiree Powell and Brailie Blevins all scored two. Powell also helped out on the glass with eight rebounds.
Avery Jenkins had 13 points for the Lady Mustangs, including a 6 of 10 performance at the free throw line. Raven Yancy had eight points, while Alivia Hughes scored four points and grabbed seven boards.
Macee Casteel had two points and five rebounds, while Olivia Acuff was a defensive standout, according to head coach Daniel Scoggins.