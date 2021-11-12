The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles picked up their first win of the season and did so in dominating fashion with a 52-9 drubbing of Dade on Thursday.
JaMiah Lewis burned the nets for 22 points for the Lady Eagles (1-1). Georgia Mae Anderson had 12 points, followed by Ava Mariakis with 11 and Trinity Silmon with seven.
Chattanooga Valley girls 18, Dade 5 (JV)
The junior varsity Lady Eagles also scored an impressive victory on Thursday. Sky Cochran led all players with six points and eight rebounds. Madi Simpson had nine steals to go with four points. Alaina Shavers scored four points and collected six steals. Sha Elliott had six steals to go with her two points, and Kailynn Bailey scored two and cleaned the glass for nine boards.
Dade boys 29, Chattanooga Valley 26 (JV)
The junior varsity Eagles rallied from an 11-point deficit to start the fourth quarter, tying the game with three minutes left. However, they did not score again, while the Wolverines hit free throws down the stretch.
Jamarcus Lewis led CVMS with an early season-high of 18 points, while Malachi Brown scored six.
Scores and stats from the boys' varsity game had not been provided as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.