The Chattanooga Valley Eagles and Lady Eagles rolled into Rossville on Tuesday and swept a pair of varsity games from their backyard neighbors.
Chattanooga Valley girls 39, Rossville 14
JaMiah Lewis had a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double and added seven steals and five blocks as CVMS improved to 5-1 on the season. Leah Johnson scored six points and added six boards, while Lexi Delaney had five points.
Ava Mariakis had a solid night with five points, seven steals and seven assists. Trinity Silmon picked up three points and four rebounds. Zoey Fleming and Bralie Blevins had five boards apiece and Rachel Lukens grabbed two boards and recorded one steal.
Individual statistics for the Lady Bulldogs (1-5) were not available as of press time.
Chattanooga Valley boys 32, Rossville 29
Jamarcus Lewis paced the Eagles (1-5) with 15 points in their initial win of the season. Malachi Brown scored eight and Isiah Housley had four, all from the charity stripe. Luke Blevins led CVMS in rebounding with assistance from Aaron Sanders, Aiden Stone and Levi Blevins.
Individual statistics for the Bulldogs (2-4) were not available as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.