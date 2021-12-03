The varsity Lady Eagles are now 4-1 on the season after beating visiting Lakeview, 30-10, for their fourth straight victory.
JaMiah Lewis had 14 points and six steals in the win. Ava Mariakis added eight points. Trinity Silmon and Georgia Mae Anderson each had three points with Anderson cleaning the glass for eight rebounds. Leah Johnson also chipped in with two points.
Brylee Pritchett scored six for the Lady Warriors (1-4) and Hope Alexander added four.
Lakeview boys 53, Chattanooga Valley 16
The Warriors are also 4-1 after a balanced scoring effort on the road.
Jared Mitchell (12), Darian Keefe (11) and A.J. Hendrix (10) gave the Red-and-White three players in double figures. Zyan Eastman went for nine points, followed by Chandler Harris with six, Christian Gass and Kenyatta Mays with two apiece, and Parker Piatt with one.
Jamarcus Lewis had a team-high 11 points for the Eagles (0-5). Malachi Brown and Isiah Housley scored two each.
Chattanooga Valley girls 20, Lakeview 10 (JV)
Madi Simpson scored eight points, collected five steals and dished out three assists for the Lady Eagles. Kailynn Bailey had eight points and 11 boards. Sha Elliott recorded five steals to go with her two points. Sara Rosenbloom also scored two, while Alaina Shaver racked up five rebounds and a pair of steals.
Individual scoring for the Lakeview JV girls had not been reported as of press time.
